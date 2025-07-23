Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have concluded

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations have concluded in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

"The Russian Federation and Ukraine have completed negotiations in Istanbul," the report says.

It is also claimed that there will be no continuation of the third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and the Russian Federation during the previous meeting.

Addition

Today, July 23, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It also includes, in particular, Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, and Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Russian delegation was headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy also stated that at the negotiations in Turkey, Ukrainian representatives would insist on the need for a complete ceasefire, including strikes on civilian infrastructure.

