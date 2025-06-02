Ukraine handed over to Russia a memorandum with the terms of a ceasefire at the negotiations: the text of the document

At the second stage of negotiations, Ukraine and the Russian Federation should present memorandums with the terms of a ceasefire. Our state has preliminarily provided the document to Moscow, but the Russian Federation, in turn, has not done so, stating that it will only announce the requirements during the meeting.

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller shared the document prepared by Ukraine for negotiations with Russia, reports UNN.

Details

I wrote yesterday about the Ukrainian memorandum that the Zelenskyy delegation will present to the Russian side today. It outlines what Kyiv considers a viable path to ending the war. Here is the full text in Ukrainian and English. The Russians refused to provide their memorandum before today's talks in Istanbul and complained that the Ukrainians did not include their memorandum in Russian - the correspondent noted.

Recall

The second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations with the participation of the Turkish side has started in Istanbul, Turkey.

Earlier it was reported that both delegations arrived at the venue of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, a trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine was scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time on Monday at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul. However, it became known about its beginning more than an hour and a half later than planned.

The negotiations will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the participation of senior officials from all three countries, including the Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.