Ukraine handed over to Russia a memorandum with the terms of a ceasefire at the negotiations: the text of the document

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14490 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 20412 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96596 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 121011 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183503 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202707 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118644 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260448 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185993 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123937 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 126973 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:58 AM • 39252 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 22067 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42437 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

09:10 AM • 12715 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 14490 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260448 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 307052 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 320472 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 326177 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 43045 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 105884 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185993 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 128688 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 159744 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Ukraine handed over to Russia a memorandum with the terms of a ceasefire at the negotiations: the text of the document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The Ukrainian delegation provided the Russian side with a memorandum containing the terms of a ceasefire. Russia refused to provide its own document, stating that it would publicize the demands during the meeting.

Ukraine handed over to Russia a memorandum with the terms of a ceasefire at the negotiations: the text of the document

At the second stage of negotiations, Ukraine and the Russian Federation should present memorandums with the terms of a ceasefire. Our state has preliminarily provided the document to Moscow, but the Russian Federation, in turn, has not done so, stating that it will only announce the requirements during the meeting.

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller shared the document prepared by Ukraine for negotiations with Russia, reports UNN.

Details

I wrote yesterday about the Ukrainian memorandum that the Zelenskyy delegation will present to the Russian side today. It outlines what Kyiv considers a viable path to ending the war. Here is the full text in Ukrainian and English. The Russians refused to provide their memorandum before today's talks in Istanbul and complained that the Ukrainians did not include their memorandum in Russian

 - the correspondent noted.

Recall

The second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations with the participation of the Turkish side has started in Istanbul, Turkey.

Earlier it was reported that both delegations arrived at the venue of the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, a trilateral meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia and Ukraine was scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time on Monday at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul. However, it became known about its beginning more than an hour and a half later than planned.

The negotiations will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the participation of senior officials from all three countries, including the Director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalin.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9