A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
05:15 PM • 20072 views
04:26 PM • 33906 views
Umerov on negotiations with Russia: Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and advocates for a leaders' meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine continues negotiations with Russia in Istanbul for the sake of lasting peace, expressing readiness for a ceasefire and a meeting of leaders. The Ukrainian delegation seeks to return all deported persons, including children, and insists on a complete ceasefire.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine continues the negotiation process with the Russian Federation for the sake of achieving lasting peace. Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire and advocates for a meeting of leaders, reports UNN.

Today, following the instruction of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation is in Istanbul. Before the negotiations, we conducted final preparations with the team. We continue the negotiation process for the sake of achieving a just and lasting peace – for the return of all our people, including children, who were illegally deported to Russia.

- wrote Umerov.

He expressed gratitude to the Republic of Turkey and personally to President Erdogan for their consistent support of Ukraine and for creating a platform for dialogue.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire. Our delegation uses every — even the smallest — opportunity to achieve this. And it is possible. All technical mechanisms for a ceasefire are well known. The only obstacle is Moscow's unconstructive position.

- stated Umerov.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council also emphasized that Ukraine consistently advocates for a meeting of leaders.

We were ready for it yesterday. We are ready today. And we will be ready tomorrow. Such a meeting can unlock real political progress. Russia must demonstrate readiness.

- noted Umerov.

Addition

Today, July 23, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

It also includes, in particular, Oleksandr Bevz, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia, first deputy minister of foreign affairs, and Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Russian delegation is headed by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the new meeting of representatives in Turkey with the Russian side, Ukraine wants to discuss the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders.

Zelenskyy also stated that during the negotiations in Turkey, Ukrainian representatives will insist on the need for a complete ceasefire, including an end to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
