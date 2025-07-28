The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions

The Cabinet of Ministers carried out a series of personnel appointments, which, in particular, affected the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, as well as the Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Taras Vysotskyi was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Tetiana Berezhna was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and was also temporarily entrusted with the duties of Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

In addition:

Denys Bashlyk was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

Yehor Perelyhin was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Roman Yermolychev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Finance of Ukraine and appointed First Deputy Minister of Finance.

Dmytro Samonenko was dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and Ivan Bochko was appointed to his post.

It was also decided to consider Iryna Postolovska as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity for European Integration.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. The functions of the liquidated ministries will be performed by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

