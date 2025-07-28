The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 11989 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 67691 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 53356 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 104409 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 57867 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 56871 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 48412 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43456 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31464 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27476 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
79%
744mm
Popular news
Cyclone brings thunderstorms and heavy rains: what weather is expected in Ukraine on July 29July 28, 10:48 AM • 10995 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station floodedJuly 28, 12:11 PM • 26716 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 70539 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 99575 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 83180 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 67716 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 83270 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 99666 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 104426 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 327332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Chernivtsi Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 70610 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 127593 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 66504 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 66307 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 61699 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb
MIM-104 Patriot

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel appointments, particularly in the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, as well as in the Ministry of Finance. Taras Vysotskyi and Yehor Perelyhin received new positions, while Tetiana Berezhna temporarily headed the Ministry of Culture.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of personnel decisions in ministries: who lost and who gained positions

The Cabinet of Ministers carried out a series of personnel appointments, which, in particular, affected the newly created Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, as well as the Ministry of Finance. This was reported by the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Taras Vysotskyi was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food and appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Tetiana Berezhna was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture and appointed to the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and was also temporarily entrusted with the duties of Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Culture has a temporary head: Tetiana Berezhna was appointed acting minister28.07.25, 22:16 • 1142 views

In addition:

  • Denys Bashlyk was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.
    • Yehor Perelyhin was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.
      • Roman Yermolychev was dismissed from the post of Minister of Finance of Ukraine and appointed First Deputy Minister of Finance.
        • Dmytro Samonenko was dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and Ivan Bochko was appointed to his post.

          It was also decided to consider Iryna Postolovska as continuing to work as Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity for European Integration.

          Recall

          The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. The functions of the liquidated ministries will be performed by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

          Zelenskyy approved personnel changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense24.07.25, 23:48 • 4649 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Politics
          Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
          Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9