Zelenskyy approved personnel changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense; the new head will receive two deputies. An audit of agreements with partners is also underway, and defense financing has been discussed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense. He announced this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the new head of the defense department will get two new deputies. However, the head of state did not specify their names.

The Ministry of Defense team has started very active changes – there are already additional signed contracts for drones within a week. This is very important

- Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that an audit of agreements with partners is currently underway – Ukraine has hundreds of agreements, "all of them must be implemented and all of them must be fulfilled."

We discussed with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and with the team of the Office the issue of financing our defense, our soldiers – we ensure stability

- the President assured.

In addition, according to him, today there was a report by the Minister of Defense together with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"The details are not public, but we will do some things, strong things," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. This happened after his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, which caused the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

