Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15289 views

Next year, Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defense. Half of this amount is expected to be raised with the support of allies, as announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal

Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defense next year, and half of this amount is expected to be raised with the support of allies, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday on Telegram following a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, writes UNN.

Next year, we will need at least $120 billion for defense. We are working with other countries to raise half of this amount with the support of allies. We are already holding substantive negotiations with EU and NATO members.

- Shmyhal wrote.

Details

During the meeting with ambassadors, Shmyhal outlined Ukraine's strategic defense goals and priorities, as defined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy:

  • more Ukrainian weapons - 50% should be purchased in Ukraine;
    • more foreign enterprises willing to cooperate with Ukraine and operate in Ukraine;
      • more supplies of weapons and non-lethal aid that even neutral countries can provide. A special focus is on new supplies of the most effective means of protecting our sky, including those capable of shooting down ballistic targets;
        • additional funding is needed for the development of Ukrainian industry - in particular, the production of FPV drones, long-range drones, and interceptors.

          "For our part, we are ready to share unique combat experience, technologies, and innovations with partners. We offer allies to create joint ventures, transfer licenses, and open production facilities in partner countries. During the war, such products will be directed to the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and in the future, they will strengthen our partners as well," Shmyhal pointed out.

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

