"We are taking everything that can protect our cities from 'Shaheds': Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is increasing drone purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

President Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the contracting of all types of drones, including interceptor drones, to protect cities and positions at the front. The government is working on new equipment supplies for effective defense.

"We are taking everything that can protect our cities from 'Shaheds': Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is increasing drone purchases

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, amid constant Russian attacks, Ukraine will increase resources for drone defense. The government is already working on new equipment supplies for effective defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's speech.

Today, we discussed in great detail with the government and the military the procurement of drones – all types of drones, including interceptor drones. In addition to this – deep strikes and drones for the front. I instructed to maximize contracting – we are taking everything that can protect our cities from "Shaheds" and positions at the front.

- emphasized the President.

French companies decided to start drone production in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also reacted to Russia's latest massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, emphasizing the need for additional air defense systems and long-range retaliatory strikes.

Zelenskyy announced a decision on interceptors for "Shaheds" and other drones

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
