"We are taking everything that can protect our cities from 'Shaheds': Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is increasing drone purchases

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, amid constant Russian attacks, Ukraine will increase resources for drone defense. The government is already working on new equipment supplies for effective defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's speech.

Today, we discussed in great detail with the government and the military the procurement of drones – all types of drones, including interceptor drones. In addition to this – deep strikes and drones for the front. I instructed to maximize contracting – we are taking everything that can protect our cities from "Shaheds" and positions at the front. - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy also reacted to Russia's latest massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities, emphasizing the need for additional air defense systems and long-range retaliatory strikes.

