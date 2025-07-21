French companies decided to start drone production in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot the decision of French companies to start drone production in Ukraine. The parties also raised the topic of defense assistance to Ukraine, in particular strengthening air defense, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

We discussed defense assistance, especially the need for air defense systems, training of our soldiers, results of meetings in the "Ramstein" format - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of State, joint defense production, including the production of drones in Ukraine, was also discussed.

We are ready to expand joint defense production. There is a decision by French companies to start manufacturing drones in Ukraine, and this is very valuable. We also talked about sanctions against Russia and about negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU - the President said.

Zelenskyy instructed to conduct an audit of all defense agreements with partners to analyze them and truly ensure their implementation. The President expects a report on the results of the audit from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal within 10 days.

