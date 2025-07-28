The Ministry of Culture has a temporary head: Tetiana Berezhna was appointed acting minister

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications. Her key task will be to ensure proper financing of the cultural sphere, activate cooperation with donors, and support interaction with the creative community during the war. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

During this time of transformation for the ministry, it is important to maintain manageability, financial capacity, and interaction with the cultural community. That is why the duties of the temporary head have been entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in state policy, international projects, and working with partners. - Svyrydenko explained this choice.

Berezhna's main task in this position, as stated, is to ensure stable financing of the industry during the war. According to Svyrydenko, she already has successful experience in auditing needs, working with donors, and attracting resources at the Ministry of Economy. Berezhna is also known for her work in cultural diplomacy and international cooperation, particularly as Ukraine's commissioner at EXPO-2025 in Japan.

The ministry also retains specialized deputies, including Halyna Hryhorenko and Anastasiia Bondar.

The government also plans to later separate information policy and strategic communications into a distinct area with a clear mandate and resources. This will allow focused work on the country's information resilience. Cultural policy needs a new impetus. - Svyrydenko reported.

