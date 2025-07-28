$41.780.01
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Ministry of Culture has a temporary head: Tetiana Berezhna was appointed acting minister

Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Tetiana Berezhna as the temporary acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications. Her key task is to ensure the financing of the cultural sphere and cooperation with donors.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications. Her key task will be to ensure proper financing of the cultural sphere, activate cooperation with donors, and support interaction with the creative community during the war. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

During this time of transformation for the ministry, it is important to maintain manageability, financial capacity, and interaction with the cultural community. That is why the duties of the temporary head have been entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in state policy, international projects, and working with partners.

- Svyrydenko explained this choice.

Berezhna's main task in this position, as stated, is to ensure stable financing of the industry during the war. According to Svyrydenko, she already has successful experience in auditing needs, working with donors, and attracting resources at the Ministry of Economy. Berezhna is also known for her work in cultural diplomacy and international cooperation, particularly as Ukraine's commissioner at EXPO-2025 in Japan.

The ministry also retains specialized deputies, including Halyna Hryhorenko and Anastasiia Bondar.

The government also plans to later separate information policy and strategic communications into a distinct area with a clear mandate and resources. This will allow focused work on the country's information resilience. Cultural policy needs a new impetus.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsCulture
Yulia Svyrydenko
Japan
Ukraine
