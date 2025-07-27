The new government summarized the first week: what areas of work were named as priorities

The first week of the updated Cabinet of Ministers' work has passed. Among the key areas the new government will focus on are the development of domestic prosthetics, simplifying life for businesses, and expanding defense production. This was reported by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"At the start, we clearly defined four key priorities for ourselves: human dignity, security, economic development, and reconstruction," she wrote.

According to her, one of the main tasks in the field of social policy today is prosthetics.

"Our task is to ensure that everyone who needs it, both military and civilian, receives a quality prosthesis on time. Today I had the opportunity to see the modern Ukrainian production of Esper Bionics – an example of technologies that truly change lives. We want this market to develop. More Ukrainian manufacturers should appear. Therefore, the government plans to launch grants for bionic prostheses," she emphasized.

As the official noted, many people are forced to wait for a prosthesis or face low-quality assistance. Therefore, the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Health were tasked with defining a clear plan for resolving problematic issues.

There are also concrete steps in other areas.

Defense

The production of explosives in Ukraine will be scaled up. A new grant competition was also launched within the Brave1 platform in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"Our goal is for everything, from equipment to chemicals, to be produced in Ukraine," Svyrydenko wrote.

Economy

A moratorium on business inspections by law enforcement agencies was introduced.

"Business expects tangible deregulation steps from the Government. Therefore, we are starting an audit of all state expenditures. We plan a significant reduction in bureaucratic procedures," she added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers approved the launch of a new grant competition within Brave1, which provides for technical expertise from the Security and Defense Forces, control tests, and a transparent competitive procedure.