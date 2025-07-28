$41.780.01
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2194 views

Ukraine has received Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan route for the first time, which is a positive step for supply diversification. Expert Volodymyr Omelchenko noted that the volumes are still small, but in the future they could reach billions of cubic meters, provided production in Azerbaijan increases.

Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route is undoubtedly a positive decision. Azerbaijan has gained the opportunity for an alternative route for natural gas supplies to Ukraine, independent of Russia. Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center, told UNN journalist about this.

The decision is undoubtedly positive, as this route is diversified primarily for Azerbaijan, and for Ukraine. That is, Azerbaijan has gained the opportunity for an alternative route for natural gas supplies to Ukraine, independent of Russia. This is a big plus for Azerbaijan, as well as for Ukraine.

- said Omelchenko.

However, the expert noted that this event should not be greatly exaggerated and explained why.

But the significance of this cannot be greatly exaggerated, because one can count on some significant volumes in the future. Today, I think that these volumes will not be as large as we would like.

- Omelchenko noted.

What gas volumes can Ukraine receive in the future?

Omelchenko believes that Ukraine can receive billions of cubic meters per year in the future.

"In the future, these could be billions of cubic meters per year from Azerbaijan. Not today, because Azerbaijan sells almost all the gas it produces in Azerbaijan itself, and the other part is contracted on a long-term basis with European Union countries. Therefore, for now, we get what is left of these volumes, and that is an insignificant part. However, this in itself is the beginning of such a supply, even small volumes in test mode give hope that this will continue in the future, that this is only the first step and these supplies will expand," Omelchenko explained.

What needs to be done to expand gas supplies from Azerbaijan?

"Steps must first of all come from Azerbaijan, as it is limited in its resources. The resources that exist, as I said, are all allocated, so the main condition for increasing supplies to Ukraine is an increase in production in Azerbaijan," Omelchenko said.

Context

Naftogaz Group concluded the first agreement on the purchase of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Group company - SOCAR Energy Ukraine. Also, for the first time, a test gas supply is being carried out via the Trans-Balkan corridor along the route Bulgaria - Romania - Ukrainian border.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", noted that this is a small but strategically important step that opens the way to long-term cooperation. 

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route27.05.25, 14:19 • 3650 views

Addition

In May of this year, the acting head of the board of Ukrenergo stated to UNN that the next heating season in Ukraine will not be easy. In particular, due to the fact that since the beginning of 2025, the focus of Russian attention regarding missile attacks has been on gas production facilities, and this is probably the biggest challenge today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyNews of the World
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
European Union
Azerbaijan
Bulgaria
Romania
Ukraine
