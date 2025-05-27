Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route

Ukraine has approved the introduction of a joint product for booking capacities of the new gas route - the Trans-Balkan Corridor. The National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities Sectors (NKREKP) has simplified the conditions for gas transportation through this corridor. This is reported by UNN with reference to NKREKP and the Ministry of Energy.

The specified decision of the NKREKP provides for a single auction for the distribution of capacities at all points of the Trans-Balkan Corridor along the natural gas transportation route from Greece to Ukraine.

Operators of gas transmission systems of Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Greece (DESFA SA), Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL) and Romania (Transgaz SA) applied to their regulators with similar decisions.

The new international gas project will allow importing up to 3 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Having abandoned Russian energy, Ukraine, like our partners in the EU, is actively working to find alternative gas supply routes. The use of the Trans-Balkan route is important in this context. The gas transmission system of Ukraine, as well as our underground gas storage facilities, which are part of this route, will play an important role in strengthening the energy security of the entire region. Therefore, we hope for positive decisions of all participating countries regarding the use of the Trans-Balkan route for our common strategic goals - said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko.

This will increase the attractiveness of the Ukrainian natural gas market, as well as expand the possibilities of diversifying supply sources.

The implementation of the project will strengthen the energy security of the region in the context of armed aggression by the Russian Federation. And it will allow to hold a single joint auction for the distribution of capacities on the entire route instead of separate auctions in each country, which makes it more efficient.

Let us remind you

In April of this year, Naftogaz attracted an EBRD loan of EUR 270 million and a grant from Norway of EUR 140 million for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas. This is necessary for a stable heating season.