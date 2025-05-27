$41.570.06
Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 9062 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 28338 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 87690 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 172092 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 157582 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 167005 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 159413 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 112308 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99498 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 89165 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

NEURC simplified the conditions for gas transportation through the Trans-Balkan Corridor. This will allow importing up to 3 million cubic meters of gas per day, strengthening the energy security of the region.

Trans-Balkan Corridor: Ukraine opens new gas route

Ukraine has approved the introduction of a joint product for booking capacities of the new gas route - the Trans-Balkan Corridor. The National Commission for State Regulation in the Energy and Utilities Sectors (NKREKP) has simplified the conditions for gas transportation through this corridor. This is reported by UNN with reference to NKREKP and the Ministry of Energy.

Details

The specified decision of the NKREKP provides for a single auction for the distribution of capacities at all points of the Trans-Balkan Corridor along the natural gas transportation route from Greece to Ukraine.

The EU is looking for ways to break gas ties with Russia, but legal levers are limited05.05.25, 12:28 • 7754 views

Operators of gas transmission systems of Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz EAD), Greece (DESFA SA), Moldova (VestMoldTransgaz SRL) and Romania (Transgaz SA) applied to their regulators with similar decisions.

The new international gas project will allow importing up to 3 million cubic meters of gas per day.

The EU has threatened to permanently block Nord Stream 2 if Russia refuses a ceasefire11.05.25, 04:51 • 6066 views

Having abandoned Russian energy, Ukraine, like our partners in the EU, is actively working to find alternative gas supply routes. The use of the Trans-Balkan route is important in this context. The gas transmission system of Ukraine, as well as our underground gas storage facilities, which are part of this route, will play an important role in strengthening the energy security of the entire region. Therefore, we hope for positive decisions of all participating countries regarding the use of the Trans-Balkan route for our common strategic goals

- said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko.

This will increase the attractiveness of the Ukrainian natural gas market, as well as expand the possibilities of diversifying supply sources.

Ukraine and the EU are deepening cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of European integration - Galushchenko07.05.25, 19:44 • 9264 views

The implementation of the project will strengthen the energy security of the region in the context of armed aggression by the Russian Federation. And it will allow to hold a single joint auction for the distribution of capacities on the entire route instead of separate auctions in each country, which makes it more efficient.

Bulgaria in talks with US investors to expand "Turkish Stream" - media15.05.25, 18:40 • 3106 views

Let us remind you

In April of this year, Naftogaz attracted an EBRD loan of EUR 270 million and a grant from Norway of EUR 140 million for the purchase of 1 billion cubic meters of gas. This is necessary for a stable heating season.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
European Union
Herman Galushchenko
Norway
Greece
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova
