The EU is looking for ways to break gas ties with Russia, but legal levers are limited

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18880 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 46891 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59280 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118772 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160494 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182447 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105047 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99380 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101052 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67267 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
57%
745 mm
Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 46891 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59280 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182447 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85489 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112908 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7744 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10370 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13479 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20815 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38615 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The EU is looking for ways to break gas ties with Russia, but legal levers are limited

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3836 views

The EU is seeking to end imports of Russian gas and plans to announce a roadmap to abandon it. Lawsuits over breached contracts amount to €18.5 billion.

The EU is looking for ways to break gas ties with Russia, but legal levers are limited

Violations of gas contracts between the EU and Russia are estimated at approximately EUR 18.5 billion. Stopping imports of fossil fuels from Russia requires decisive steps within the EU - this is the presentation of a clear roadmap for the corresponding abolition and assistance to companies that need to prove the change of circumstances after 2022.

Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

The EU aims to end fossil fuel imports from Russia. As part of this, a roadmap for the gradual termination of the European Union's gas ties with Russia is expected to be announced tomorrow.

It should be noted that since the start of Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Gazprom and European companies have filed lawsuits over broken gas contracts and missed payments.

The cost of these disputes is approximately EUR 18.5 billion (USD 21 billion)

- writes Reuters, citing calculations based on court documents.

Contracts with Russian gas company Gazprom contain "take or pay" clauses, which require buyers who refuse gas supplies to pay up to 95% of the contracted volumes.

The EU increased purchases of LNG and pipeline gas from Russia by 18% - media27.03.25, 12:48 • 21671 view

On the one hand, legal experts have said that sanctions on Russian gas imports are the most effective measure to phase out Russian gas.

This would require the unanimous approval of all 27 EU countries, but Slovakia and Hungary have sought to maintain close political and business ties with Russia, and the latter has promised to block energy sanctions

At the same time, the EU should focus on helping companies confirm the grounds for reviewing and potentially terminating Russian contracts - due to changes in circumstances due to the actions of the Russian Federation, starting in 2022. This is stated in a commentary by David Haverbeke, a partner at the law firm Fieldfisher.

I would try to rely on EU regulations adopted since 2023 and refer to difficulties based on changes in the regulatory framework

- he said.

Another option may be to enforce future purchases of Russian LNG through an EU joint procurement scheme and set a maximum quota on the volumes that can be purchased, Haverbeke added.

Let us remind you

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. The EU declares its readiness for changes.

Europe is discussing the resumption of gas imports from Russia amid concerns about dependence on the United States. Germany is calling for the return of gas supplies to support industry.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,569.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.85
Золото
$3,317.46
Ethereum
$1,823.44