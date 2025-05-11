$41.510.00
The EU has threatened to permanently block Nord Stream 2 if Russia refuses a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

European allies of Ukraine are considering blocking Nord Stream 2 if Moscow refuses a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. The EU may also double the number of vessels on the sanctions list for transporting Russian oil.

The EU has threatened to permanently block Nord Stream 2 if Russia refuses a ceasefire

Ukraine's European allies have threatened to completely block Nord Stream 2 if Moscow does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States of America. The Wall Street Journal writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the summit of European leaders in Kyiv on May 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that in addition to blocking the gas pipeline project, the EU will also double the number of ships on the sanctions list for transporting Russian oil. A similar step was taken this week by Great Britain.

European leaders hope to take advantage of President Trump's statement on Thursday, May 08, that Washington will impose sanctions on any party to the three-year conflict that does not cease hostilities for 30 days. The White House notes that the truce must be unconditional and can form the basis for a lasting truce and the conclusion of a lasting peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia.

Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"05.03.25, 11:01 • 19478 views

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Kremlin raised the issue of restoring Nord Stream during negotiations with the Trump administration in the context of improving economic relations between Moscow and Washington. At the same time, EU sanctions will effectively block any attempts to restore gas supplies via this route.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, implemented despite the annexation of Crimea in 2014, has become a symbol of deepening economic ties between Germany and Russia. This project was actively criticized by Ukraine, Eastern European countries and the first Trump administration, which imposed sanctions against it, believing that it made Germany dependent on Russia.

In the EU, talks about "Nord Stream" have resumed amid negotiations between Russia and the US: what is known and what the European Commission and Germany are saying28.03.25, 16:09 • 773248 views

Despite the completion of construction in 2021, the gas pipeline was never certified due to Russian aggression against Ukraine. Later, the project operator came under sanctions from the Joe Biden administration.

According to European officials, von der Leyen discussed the idea of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit to Brussels on Friday. A decision requires the consent of all EU member states. This step will be separate from the new EU sanctions package and may be implemented if Russia refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

Let us remind you

  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday, May 10, supported the proposed unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine and stated that the EU is ready to impose additional tough sanctions against Russia in case of violation of the ceasefire regime.

The President of France announced the readiness of a new package of sanctions against Russia in case of refusal to fully cease fire. A contingent is also being prepared to support the Ukrainian army.

The German Chancellor stated that measures for peace in Ukraine will be discussed confidentially with the United States. Sanctions against Russia are also being discussed in case of refusal to cease fire.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that sanctions against Russia are working and have significantly limited the Kremlin's capabilities. He added that they did not allow Russia to win.

Keith Kellogg confirmed that the US will increase pressure on Russia if Putin does not agree to a 30-day truce. Ukraine, the US and Europe have put forward 22 conditions for a ceasefire.  

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech11.05.25, 01:06 • 1432 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

