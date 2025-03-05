Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:44 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 04:08 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM
Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19332 views

The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.

Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"

The German government is reportedly exploring the levers it has to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams", which could allegedly happen as a result of agreements between Russia and the USA in the context of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

In government circles in Germany, it is said that rumors about a Trump-Putin deal regarding European gas supplies have been known for a long time. They say it is a "realistic scenario", so Germany is currently "intensively studying what levers it has at its disposal to prevent the return of Nord Stream 2".

As the publications Bild and Financial Times have found out, secret negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks between representatives of Russia and the USA regarding the alleged potential purchase of the damaged gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea by American investors.

Several independent sources confirmed to the publication that former US ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell participated in such secret negotiations. The publication reached out to Grenell about this in February, and he responded:   "Go ahead, publish that I am involved in this wild story."

Grenell insulted the reporter as "dim-witted". Now Grenell claims that the publication never reached out to him about this and calls the publication "fake news".

Denmark authorizes conservation of damaged Nord Stream 228.01.25, 17:47 • 25957 views

Roderich Kiesewetter, a foreign policy expert from the CDU party, which will lead the next German government, commented that "the sale of Russian gas under the US brand would symbolically strengthen the spiritual connection between Trump and his MAGA supporters and the Kremlin system."

"Nord Stream can never be part of peace and will not contribute to peace negotiations, quite the opposite," Kiesewetter stated.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three out of four pipes of the "Nord Stream" were destroyed as a result of a sabotage attack. Experts believe that their repair will cost over half a billion euros.

Lithuania doubts the resumption of Nord Stream-2 operation03.03.25, 16:11 • 52152 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

