Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"
Kyiv • UNN
The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.
The German government is reportedly exploring the levers it has to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams", which could allegedly happen as a result of agreements between Russia and the USA in the context of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.
Details
In government circles in Germany, it is said that rumors about a Trump-Putin deal regarding European gas supplies have been known for a long time. They say it is a "realistic scenario", so Germany is currently "intensively studying what levers it has at its disposal to prevent the return of Nord Stream 2".
As the publications Bild and Financial Times have found out, secret negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks between representatives of Russia and the USA regarding the alleged potential purchase of the damaged gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea by American investors.
Several independent sources confirmed to the publication that former US ambassador to Berlin Richard Grenell participated in such secret negotiations. The publication reached out to Grenell about this in February, and he responded: "Go ahead, publish that I am involved in this wild story."
Grenell insulted the reporter as "dim-witted". Now Grenell claims that the publication never reached out to him about this and calls the publication "fake news".
Denmark authorizes conservation of damaged Nord Stream 228.01.25, 17:47 • 25957 views
Roderich Kiesewetter, a foreign policy expert from the CDU party, which will lead the next German government, commented that "the sale of Russian gas under the US brand would symbolically strengthen the spiritual connection between Trump and his MAGA supporters and the Kremlin system."
"Nord Stream can never be part of peace and will not contribute to peace negotiations, quite the opposite," Kiesewetter stated.
After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, three out of four pipes of the "Nord Stream" were destroyed as a result of a sabotage attack. Experts believe that their repair will cost over half a billion euros.
Lithuania doubts the resumption of Nord Stream-2 operation03.03.25, 16:11 • 52152 views