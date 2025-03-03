Lithuania doubts the resumption of Nord Stream-2 operation
Kyiv • UNN
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that it was impossible to resume the work of Nord Stream-2. According to him, the pipeline is technically difficult to restore, and politically the project has already been exhausted.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that he sees no possibility of resuming the work of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. According to the Minister, the pipeline is difficult to restore, and in political terms the project has exhausted itself. This is reported by Delfi, writes UNN.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is physically difficult to restore, and politically it is already buried. It is really hard for me to imagine that anyone in Europe could consider this kind of interaction with Russia, bypassing other countries. It was a big geopolitical mistake
This statement was made in response to media reports that the US may be preparing to reopen the pipeline.
The Minister recalled that even in the process of building Nord Stream-2, Lithuania was working to distance itself from Russian energy resources and urged countries to diversify gas supplies to the European Union).
According to the politician, outdated pipelines have been replaced by the transportation of liquefied gas by ships, and the world leader in the export of such resources is the United States, with whom negotiations should be held.
Recall
In Denmark, the Energy Agency Council has authorized safety work at the site of a damaged gas pipeline. Conservation work is required on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea. The work will reduce the risks to the environment.
Help
In September 2022, one of the two strings of Nord Stream 2 was damaged by explosions, as were both strings of Nord Stream 1. Four leaks were detected on the two Nord Stream pipelines in September after explosions off Bornholm, two in the Danish and two in the Swedish economic zone. The EU and NATO concede that it could have been sabotage.