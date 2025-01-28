ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Denmark authorizes conservation of damaged Nord Stream 2

Denmark authorizes conservation of damaged Nord Stream 2

Kyiv

The Danish Energy Agency has granted permission to carry out maintenance work on the damaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The work involves installing special plugs to reduce environmental risks.

The conservation work is necessary to reduce environmental risks due to the pipeline being filled with seawater and natural gas residues.

This was reported by UNN with reference to TV 2/Bornholm.

In Denmark, the Energy Agency Board has authorized work to create security at the site of the damaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is stated in the press release of the Danish Energy Agency.

It is reported that conservation work is needed on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which was damaged in 2022 after a series of explosions. Their implementation will reduce the risks to the environment, which is currently affected by the remains of the pipeline and natural gas in the sea water, the agency said in a statement.

It indicates that special plugs must be inserted to prevent further gas leakage.

For reference

In September 2022, one of the two lines of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions, as were both lines of Nord Stream 1. Four leaks were discovered on two Nord Stream pipelines in September after explosions near Bornholm, two in the Danish and two in the Swedish economic zone.

“They're not there": Ukrainian Navy doubts that frequent damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea is accidental27.01.25, 11:05 • 30590 views

Recall

UNN reported that financier Stephen Lynch is asking for US permission to participate in the auction for the purchase of Nord Stream 2. He plans to use the gas pipeline as a lever of influence on Russia in peace talks on Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called to dismantle the Nord Stream gas pipelines and not to resume Russian gas supplies to Europe. He emphasized that this poses a threat to Ukraine and Central European countries.

The Greenpeace group conducted an investigation into the environmental impact of gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

