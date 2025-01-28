Denmark authorizes conservation of damaged Nord Stream 2

The conservation work is necessary to reduce environmental risks due to the pipeline being filled with seawater and natural gas residues.

This was reported by UNN with reference to TV 2/Bornholm.

In Denmark, the Energy Agency Board has authorized work to create security at the site of the damaged Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This is stated in the press release of the Danish Energy Agency.

It is reported that conservation work is needed on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which was damaged in 2022 after a series of explosions. Their implementation will reduce the risks to the environment, which is currently affected by the remains of the pipeline and natural gas in the sea water, the agency said in a statement.

It indicates that special plugs must be inserted to prevent further gas leakage.

In September 2022, one of the two lines of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions, as were both lines of Nord Stream 1. Four leaks were discovered on two Nord Stream pipelines in September after explosions near Bornholm, two in the Danish and two in the Swedish economic zone.

UNN reported that financier Stephen Lynch is asking for US permission to participate in the auction for the purchase of Nord Stream 2. He plans to use the gas pipeline as a lever of influence on Russia in peace talks on Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has called to dismantle the Nord Stream gas pipelines and not to resume Russian gas supplies to Europe. He emphasized that this poses a threat to Ukraine and Central European countries.

The Greenpeace group conducted an investigation into the environmental impact of gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea.