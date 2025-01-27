“They're not there": Ukrainian Navy doubts that frequent damage to submarine cables in the Baltic Sea is accidental

The frequent damage to submarine cables in the seas raises doubts that they are accidental. Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk suggests that Russia may be using a new tactic similar to “they are not there.” He said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The Baltic Sea has effectively become NATO's inland sea, so the Russians have no advantage there. I used to believe that the damage to the cables was an accident, because from a practical point of view it is very difficult to do such a thing on purpose, but the number of such cases indicates that it is most likely a tactic. The Russians have probably mastered a new tactic - the “anchor attack” - Pletenchuk says.

He says that it is very difficult to prove someone's guilt, but it looks like a “they are not there” tactic.To recap On the morning of January 26, an underwater fiber optic cable belonging to the Latvian State Radio and Television Center was damaged in the Baltic Sea.

Now there is reason to believe that the cable has suffered significant damage as a result of external influences - said Vineta Sprugain, Head of Corporate Communications at LVRTC.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that Sweden would join the investigation of another incident with a submarine cable in the Baltic Sea.

In general, the trend of “cable breaks” started in Sweden, where on November 20, 2024, 2 data cableswere damaged in the Baltic Sea.

Later, France and Finland reported damage to the cables.

And on January 14, Sweden reported damage to another power cable in the Baltic Sea, where anchor marks were found.