Robert Habeck

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14538 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25981 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63281 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211465 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121293 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213509 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211465 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390055 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253422 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309403 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2152 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71768 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56901 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Robert Habeck

News by theme

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8986 views

Germany is preparing to counter secret negotiations between the USA and Russia regarding the "Nord Stream"

The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.

News of the World • March 5, 10:01 AM • 19332 views

German Vice Chancellor demands three billion euros for Ukraine's defense

Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.

War • March 1, 01:45 PM • 32605 views

Record turnout at the early elections in Germany: 52% of voters by noon

The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.

News of the World • February 23, 04:17 PM • 30141 views

Germany votes in early elections: four candidates vie for power

Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.

News of the World • February 23, 08:00 AM • 79137 views

Germany calls on the EU to get rid of its dependence on Musk and create its own analog of the X network

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that European democracy is threatened by dependence on “technology oligarchs. ” He called for the creation of our own European communication platform instead of X.

News of the World • February 18, 09:02 AM • 23363 views

Olaf Scholz responds to Elon Musk's political statements

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the future of the country will be decided by citizens, not social media owners. Vice Chancellor Habeck accused Musk of trying to weaken Europe for the sake of business interests.

News of the World • December 31, 02:30 PM • 21536 views

Bundestag to discuss Scholz's vote of confidence today: Germany could go to the polls on 23 February

Olaf Scholz will face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, which he is likely to lose due to the collapse of the coalition. Early elections for the new chancellor are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz as the main competitor.

News of the World • December 16, 09:24 AM • 15475 views

Scholz did not discuss Taurus with Putin: what is known about secret talks

The German Chancellor did not discuss the delivery of Taurus missiles with Putin during the phone conversation. Scholz consulted only with Zelenskyy and NATO allies on this issue, Bild reports.

War • November 19, 09:40 AM • 15359 views

German Greens candidate for chancellor promises Ukraine TAURUS

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck announced his intention to reconsider Scholz's decision on TAURUS if he becomes Chancellor. Earlier, CDU candidate Friedrich Merz made a similar pledge.

War • November 18, 08:26 AM • 19180 views

German Green Party elects Robert Habeck as its candidate for chancellor

Robert Habeck became the Green Party's candidate for chancellor, receiving 96. 5% of the vote at the party conference. He will campaign together with Annalena Burbock, and the party can count on 12% of the vote.

News of the World • November 17, 04:35 PM • 24700 views

Germany demands its ports not to accept Russian gas - FT

The German Ministry of Economy has ordered Deutsche Energy Terminal to stop supplying Russian LNG. The decision was made after the announcement of planned gas supplies from Russia to the Brunsbüttel terminal.

Economy • November 14, 02:30 PM • 17899 views

Future German chancellor candidate from the Greens is ready for a coalition with all parties

German Vice Chancellor Gobert Habeck has declared his readiness to cooperate with all parties after the collapse of the “traffic light” coalition. He plans to run for the chancellor's post in early elections on February 23.

News of the World • November 13, 09:55 AM • 18673 views

German Vice Chancellor could not take off from Lisbon due to a breakdown of a new government plane

Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.

News of the World • November 13, 07:38 AM • 18170 views

Robert Habeck hints at his candidacy for German chancellor with a Taylor Swift-style bracelet

Robert Habeck returned to the social network X and posted a video showing a bracelet with the inscription “Kanzler Era”. He is expected to announce his candidacy for chancellor on Friday.

News of the World • November 8, 02:01 PM • 15616 views

German Vice Chancellor Habeck says support for Ukraine is insufficient: calls for more help

Germany has not done enough to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, and other countries can also do more, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.

War • May 13, 01:47 PM • 18956 views

Former Chief Rabbi of moscow to receive Charlemagne International Prize

Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of moscow, will receive the Charlemagne International Prize for his outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe and his commitment to interreligious exchange.

News of the World • May 9, 09:51 AM • 22970 views

After the US decision, German Vice Chancellor insists on further German aid to Ukraine and wants to increase arms production

German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck demanded that Germany take a leading role in providing military assistance to Ukraine and expand arms production.

War • April 22, 10:00 AM • 22660 views

German Vice Chancellor Habeck promises Ukraine further support from Germany

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck assured Ukraine of Germany's reliable and long-term support.

War • April 19, 02:00 PM • 21638 views

German UAV manufacturer opens another plant in Ukraine

German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems is opening another plant in Ukraine with a capacity of up to 1,000 UAVs per year, investing up to €6 million and employing about 100 people.

War • April 19, 10:48 AM • 62176 views

An hour and a half in a bomb shelter: German Vice Chancellor went to a shelter in Kyiv due to air raid alert

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who was on a working visit to Ukraine, was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter in Kyiv because of an air raid alarm, spending about an hour and a half there.

War • April 19, 10:10 AM • 19394 views

Ukraine and Germany discuss investments, mining of lithium, graphite, titanium and nickel

Germany and Ukraine discussed increasing German investments in Ukrainian energy, transport, agriculture, production of critical materials and green steel, as well as the development of distributed generation using German and Ukrainian components.

Economy • April 19, 07:30 AM • 44911 views

Restoring energy infrastructure and attracting German assistance: Zelenskyy talks to German Vice Chancellor

President Zelenskyy met with German Vice Chancellor Gabek to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy infrastructure, economic cooperation, and preparations for upcoming conferences on Ukraine's recovery and peace efforts.

War • April 18, 06:40 PM • 103009 views

IRIS-T manufacturer promises to transfer another air defense system to Ukraine soon

Germany's Diehl Defense will provide Ukraine with another IRIS-T missile defense system to strengthen its air defense, in addition to the three systems already delivered. The new system is expected to arrive in a few weeks.

War • April 18, 10:24 AM • 30630 views

Germany sends letters to allies asking them to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Germany has launched a global initiative called Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD) to address Ukraine's air defense gaps, calling on allies and partners to provide air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities, troops and critical infrastructure.

War • April 18, 07:40 AM • 20830 views

German Vice Chancellor Habeck arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits Kyiv unannounced to discuss long-term support, emergency aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and increased cooperation in areas such as defense.

Economy • April 18, 05:57 AM • 108012 views

German Vice Chancellor calls on the US to increase aid to Ukraine

During his visit to Washington, D. C., German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on the United States to provide Ukraine with more financial assistance.

War • March 7, 02:35 PM • 21706 views

Lviv Customs finds 34 undeclared starlinks worth UAH 1 million

Lviv customs officers found 34 undeclared Starlink satellite Internet systems worth 1 million hryvnias in a minibus traveling from Poland.

Economy • February 13, 09:17 PM • 32738 views