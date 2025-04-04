France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
The German government is exploring options to prevent the commissioning of the "Nord Streams". According to Bild, secret negotiations are taking place between the USA and Russia regarding the purchase of the damaged gas pipeline by American investors.
Robert Habeck calls on Germany and the EU to urgently provide billions in aid to Ukraine. The Vice Chancellor insists on allocating 3 billion euros for the purchase of air defense systems.
The 2025 Bundestag snap elections recorded a high voter turnout of 52% by mid-day. Four candidates are running for chancellor, including incumbent Prime Minister Scholz.
Early elections to the Bundestag have begun in Germany, seven months ahead of schedule. The incumbent Prime Minister Scholz, opposition leader Merz, Vice Chancellor Habeck, and far-right Weidel are running for the post of chancellor.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that European democracy is threatened by dependence on “technology oligarchs. ” He called for the creation of our own European communication platform instead of X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the future of the country will be decided by citizens, not social media owners. Vice Chancellor Habeck accused Musk of trying to weaken Europe for the sake of business interests.
Olaf Scholz will face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag, which he is likely to lose due to the collapse of the coalition. Early elections for the new chancellor are scheduled for February 23, with Friedrich Merz as the main competitor.
The German Chancellor did not discuss the delivery of Taurus missiles with Putin during the phone conversation. Scholz consulted only with Zelenskyy and NATO allies on this issue, Bild reports.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck announced his intention to reconsider Scholz's decision on TAURUS if he becomes Chancellor. Earlier, CDU candidate Friedrich Merz made a similar pledge.
Robert Habeck became the Green Party's candidate for chancellor, receiving 96. 5% of the vote at the party conference. He will campaign together with Annalena Burbock, and the party can count on 12% of the vote.
The German Ministry of Economy has ordered Deutsche Energy Terminal to stop supplying Russian LNG. The decision was made after the announcement of planned gas supplies from Russia to the Brunsbüttel terminal.
German Vice Chancellor Gobert Habeck has declared his readiness to cooperate with all parties after the collapse of the “traffic light” coalition. He plans to run for the chancellor's post in early elections on February 23.
Robert Habeck was unable to return from Portugal due to an engine failure on the government's Airbus 350-900. This is not the first case of technical problems with German government aircraft.
Robert Habeck returned to the social network X and posted a video showing a bracelet with the inscription “Kanzler Era”. He is expected to announce his candidacy for chancellor on Friday.
Germany has not done enough to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, and other countries can also do more, German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said.
Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis and former chief rabbi of moscow, will receive the Charlemagne International Prize for his outstanding contribution to the unification of Europe and his commitment to interreligious exchange.
German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck demanded that Germany take a leading role in providing military assistance to Ukraine and expand arms production.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck assured Ukraine of Germany's reliable and long-term support.
German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems is opening another plant in Ukraine with a capacity of up to 1,000 UAVs per year, investing up to €6 million and employing about 100 people.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who was on a working visit to Ukraine, was forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter in Kyiv because of an air raid alarm, spending about an hour and a half there.
Germany and Ukraine discussed increasing German investments in Ukrainian energy, transport, agriculture, production of critical materials and green steel, as well as the development of distributed generation using German and Ukrainian components.
President Zelenskyy met with German Vice Chancellor Gabek to discuss Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, rebuilding energy infrastructure, economic cooperation, and preparations for upcoming conferences on Ukraine's recovery and peace efforts.
Germany's Diehl Defense will provide Ukraine with another IRIS-T missile defense system to strengthen its air defense, in addition to the three systems already delivered. The new system is expected to arrive in a few weeks.
Germany has launched a global initiative called Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD) to address Ukraine's air defense gaps, calling on allies and partners to provide air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities, troops and critical infrastructure.
German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visits Kyiv unannounced to discuss long-term support, emergency aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and increased cooperation in areas such as defense.
During his visit to Washington, D. C., German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on the United States to provide Ukraine with more financial assistance.
Lviv customs officers found 34 undeclared Starlink satellite Internet systems worth 1 million hryvnias in a minibus traveling from Poland.