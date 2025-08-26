Merz accuses Putin of "delaying tactics" amid efforts for peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine - Media

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of a "strategy of delay" regarding efforts to find a peaceful solution to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Merz is convinced that Putin considers it right to condition a meeting between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on preconditions that are "absolutely unacceptable" from the point of view of Ukraine and its Western partners.

The Chancellor added that US President Donald Trump and Putin agreed on a meeting between the Kremlin leader and the President of Ukraine last week. According to Merz, they jointly expressed the expectation that this meeting would take place "within two weeks."

If this does not happen, trilateral talks between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin, proposed by the White House chief, will be "the next logical step."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assessed the progress of settling Russia's war against Ukraine at 2%. Merz made the corresponding statement during a speech in Osnabrück at the congress of the Christian Democratic Union branch in the federal state of Lower Saxony.

"Yes, we have taken the first steps. But I will say figuratively: we are at a distance of ten kilometers and have covered, perhaps, the first two hundred meters, no more. But in any case, we are moving in the right direction," said the German Chancellor.