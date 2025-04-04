Lower Saxony

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15343 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27873 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64438 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122348 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310447 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213678 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244188 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391585 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310447 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2852 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13887 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45047 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57128 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Lower Saxony

News by theme

A German woman inherited a house with a cannabis plantation, inside of which there were 1200 plants

In Bad Harzburg, a woman inherited a house where she discovered 1200 cannabis plants and equipment for growing them. The police confiscated everything and arrested two suspects.

News of the World • March 30, 11:47 AM • 40701 views

The number of deportations from Germany to Russia is growing

Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.

Politics • October 1, 04:30 PM • 21403 views

Germany finds 95 kg of cocaine in banana boxes in supermarkets

In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.

News of the World • September 23, 06:24 PM • 23334 views

In Germany, a 19-year-old hijacked a passenger bus and rammed into more than 20 cars

In Germany, a young man tried to steal a passenger bus, but lost control and damaged more than 20 parked cars. The hijacker explained that he just wanted to ride the bus.

News of the World • September 23, 11:38 AM • 14986 views

Lightning strikes a tree in Germany: a child dies

In Delmenhorst Park, lightning struck a tree under which a family of 8 was hiding. A 14-year-old girl died and her 5-year-old brother was seriously injured.

News of the World • July 29, 10:03 AM • 18132 views

Germany plans to order more than 2 million shells, some of them may be transferred to Ukraine-mass media

The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.

Politics • June 25, 01:29 PM • 21799 views

Belarusians stole 40 assault rifles from a German freight train: they wanted to sell them via darknet

Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested by police after a sting operation.

News of the World • April 13, 12:09 PM • 31273 views

Rheinmetall plans to increase production of artillery ammunition tenfold

Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense company, plans to increase its production of artillery ammunition to 700,000 shells per year by expanding its production capacity in Germany and building new plants in Ukraine and Lithuania.

War • March 14, 03:31 PM • 26525 views

There is no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while there is currently no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies, the Alliance will continue to ensure that Moscow is not misled about NATO's commitment to defend all its members.

Politics • February 14, 12:21 PM • 25481 views

Rheinmetall starts building a plant to produce shells: Ukraine will receive some of them

Rheinmetall starts construction of a new ammunition plant in Lower Saxony to produce shells for self-propelled howitzers to be supplied to Ukraine.

War • February 12, 02:45 PM • 27425 views