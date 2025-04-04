In Bad Harzburg, a woman inherited a house where she discovered 1200 cannabis plants and equipment for growing them. The police
confiscated everything and arrested two suspects.
Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.
In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of
the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.
In Germany, a young man tried to steal a passenger bus, but lost control and damaged more than 20 parked cars. The hijacker
explained that he just wanted to ride the bus.
In Delmenhorst Park, lightning struck a tree under which a family of 8 was hiding. A 14-year-old girl died and her 5-year-old
brother was seriously injured.
The German Defense Ministry plans to order up to 2. 35 million artillery shells worth up to 15 billion euros from Diehl Defense and
Nammo Raufoss, some of which are intended for Ukraine and NATO partners.
Two Belarusians stole 40 NATO-style assault rifles from a freight train in Germany to sell them on the darknet, but were arrested
by police after a sting operation.
Rheinmetall, Germany's largest defense company, plans to increase its production of artillery ammunition to 700,000 shells per
year by expanding its production capacity in Germany and building new plants in Ukraine and Lithuania.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while there is currently no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies,
the Alliance will continue to ensure that Moscow is not misled about NATO's commitment to defend all its members.
Rheinmetall starts construction of a new ammunition plant in Lower Saxony to produce shells for self-propelled howitzers to be
supplied to Ukraine.