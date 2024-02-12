Rheinmetall starts building a plant to produce shells: Ukraine will receive some of them

German defense company Rheinmetall is starting construction of a new ammunition plant in Lower Saxony. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger took part in the ceremony to mark the start of construction in Unterlus. This was reported by DW, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to complete construction in Lower Saxony in record time in 2025. It is planned that the factory will produce up to 200,000 rounds of ammunition per year, including for self-propelled howitzers supplied to Ukraine.

The concern plans to invest about EUR 300 million in the project and create 500 new jobs. According to Kurt Wilks, the mayor of Unterlüs, where the plant is being built, local residents fully support the project.

Addendum

However, the plant's groundbreaking ceremony was accompanied by a protest that gathered about 400 people. It was attended by farmers who drove agricultural machinery to the site, demanding better working conditions, as well as opponents of the German government's new security policy.

Recall

The German company Rheinmetall has received another order for the supply of several tens of thousands of shells of various types for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2025.