In Germany, a 19-year-old hijacked a passenger bus and rammed into more than 20 cars

In the north of Germany, a young guy damaged more than 20 parked cars during an attempt to steal a passenger bus. About it UNN writes with reference to Bild.

Details

On Sunday, a 19-year-old local resident wanted to steal a passenger bus parked at a depot near the town of Itzehoe in northern Germany's Schleswig-Holdstein state. However, as soon as the bus started moving, the young man lost control and crashed into nearby cars.

In total, the violator damaged more than 20 cars and finally got stuck in the parking lot of the city court. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The hijacker told the police that he wanted to ride the bus and asked not to qualify his actions as an attempt to steal city public transportation.

Add

Last month in Bremen, a 15-year-old presented himself to a fleet manager as a trainee from a transportation company and soon after got behind the wheel of a bus and even picked up passengers. The schoolboy was detained shortly afterwards, but a few days later he repeated his attempt to drive a bus in Lower Saxony. According to the police, in this way the teenager wanted to “realize his enthusiasm for vehicles.”

Recall

In Dortmund, a 13-year-old stabbed a 15-year-old Ukrainian boy. The police reject the version of political or ethnic motivation of the attack, criminal proceedings are not open due to the age of the attacker.