There is no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies - Stoltenberg

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102275 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129170 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130203 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171672 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275957 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167016 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148722 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101919 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 87872 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 84572 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 96928 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 37790 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229800 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 5518 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103796 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103922 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120218 views
Actual
There is no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies - Stoltenberg

There is no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies - Stoltenberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25364 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that while there is currently no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies, the Alliance will continue to ensure that Moscow is not misled about NATO's commitment to defend all its members.

There is currently no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies. However, the Alliance will continue to ensure that  "there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO's resolve to defend all its allies.  This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the press service of the Alliance reports, according to UNN

We can never take peace for granted. But there is no immediate military threat to any NATO ally

- said the Secretary General.

According to him, NATO will continue to ensure that "there is no room for miscalculations in Moscow about NATO's readiness" and determination to defend all allies. 

He also noted that NATO allies have significantly increased funding for the defense sector.

In 2024, NATO Allies in Europe will invest a total of 380 billion US dollars in defense. For the first time, this will amount to 2% of their total GDP. Thus, we are making real progress

- said Stoltenberg.

He noted that last year there was an "unprecedented" 11% increase in funding among European allies and Canada. 

"This year I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. This is another record number," said the NATO Secretary General. 

According to him, this is six times more than in 2014, when only 3 NATO allies fulfilled this task.

At the ministerial meeting, we will also discuss further increasing the production of ammunition. Over the past few months, NATO has agreed on contracts worth ten billion dollars

- Secretary General said. 

Stoltenberg said that this week Germany began construction of a new munitions plant in Lower Saxony.  When it reaches full capacity, it will produce about 200,000 artillery shells a year.

Stoltenberg: "We will continue to help Ukraine to approach NATO standards"14.02.24, 13:47 • 25666 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
natoNATO
nyzhnia-saksoniiaLower Saxony
brusselsBrussels
canadaCanada
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
europeEurope
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising