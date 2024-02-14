There is no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies - Stoltenberg

There is currently no immediate military threat to any of NATO's allies. However, the Alliance will continue to ensure that "there is no room for miscalculation in Moscow about NATO's resolve to defend all its allies. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the press service of the Alliance reports, according to UNN.

We can never take peace for granted. But there is no immediate military threat to any NATO ally - said the Secretary General.

According to him, NATO will continue to ensure that "there is no room for miscalculations in Moscow about NATO's readiness" and determination to defend all allies.

He also noted that NATO allies have significantly increased funding for the defense sector.

In 2024, NATO Allies in Europe will invest a total of 380 billion US dollars in defense. For the first time, this will amount to 2% of their total GDP. Thus, we are making real progress - said Stoltenberg.

He noted that last year there was an "unprecedented" 11% increase in funding among European allies and Canada.

"This year I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. This is another record number," said the NATO Secretary General.

According to him, this is six times more than in 2014, when only 3 NATO allies fulfilled this task.

At the ministerial meeting, we will also discuss further increasing the production of ammunition. Over the past few months, NATO has agreed on contracts worth ten billion dollars - Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg said that this week Germany began construction of a new munitions plant in Lower Saxony. When it reaches full capacity, it will produce about 200,000 artillery shells a year.

Stoltenberg: "We will continue to help Ukraine to approach NATO standards"