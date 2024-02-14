Stoltenberg: "We will continue to help Ukraine to approach NATO standards"

The Alliance will continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards. Supporting Kyiv is an investment in NATO's security. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the press service of the Alliance reports, according to UNN.

We will continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards in everything from procurement to logistics - said Stoltenberg.

According to him, the allies continue to provide large supplies of weapons, equipment and ammunition.

"This support brings real benefits. With our help, brave Ukrainians have retaken half of the territory seized by Russia, opened a corridor in the Black Sea, and are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces," the NATO Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg welcomed the European Union's recent decision on a new large aid package for Ukraine. He also said that he expects the US Congress to support this decision.

"This is not charity. This is an investment in our own security," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He also reminded that this week there will be a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and a virtual meeting of the U.S.-led Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

"Both of these meetings will be dedicated to our support," the Secretary General summarized.

Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format