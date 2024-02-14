Stoltenberg: "We will continue to help Ukraine to approach NATO standards"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101306 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127915 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129309 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168983 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274975 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177734 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166991 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148710 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243821 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106145 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101051 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81818 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 78477 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 90838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243821 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229091 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240454 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119953 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120373 views
Stoltenberg: "We will continue to help Ukraine to approach NATO standards"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25666 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO will continue to help Ukraine move closer to Alliance standards in areas such as procurement and logistics before a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

The Alliance will continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards. Supporting Kyiv is an investment in NATO's security. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg before the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the press service of the Alliance reports, according to UNN

We will continue to help Ukraine move closer to NATO standards in everything from procurement to logistics

- said Stoltenberg.

According to him,  the allies continue to provide large supplies of weapons, equipment and ammunition.

"This support brings real benefits. With our help, brave Ukrainians have retaken half of the territory seized by Russia, opened a corridor in the Black Sea, and are inflicting heavy losses on Russian forces," the NATO Secretary General said. 

Stoltenberg welcomed the European Union's recent decision on a new large aid package for Ukraine. He also said that he expects the US Congress to support this decision. 

"This is not charity. This is an investment in our own security," the NATO Secretary General emphasized. 

He also reminded that  this week there will be a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council and a virtual meeting of the U.S.-led Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

"Both of these meetings will be dedicated to our support," the Secretary General summarized.

Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format14.02.24, 09:35 • 112902 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
black-seaBlack Sea
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising