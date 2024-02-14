Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 61397 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116093 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121370 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163473 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164667 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176654 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166793 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148584 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236904 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 82624 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60272 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96049 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57134 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38108 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266555 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236905 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247775 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234005 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116093 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99976 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100457 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116984 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117652 views
Actual
Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format

Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO: F-16 report will be presented at meeting in Ramstein format

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112887 views

On February 14, the coalition will present a report on the preparation of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's defense.

At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format on February 14, the coalition will present a report on the preparation of F-16 fighters for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO Natalia Galibarenko told journalists in Brussels on February 13, UNN reports with reference to Hromadske Radio.

Details

She emphasized that preparations are underway at several levels.

"There are several components. That is, not only the maintenance of the machine itself, but also the training of pilots: skills, English. Plus, there is a huge layer of training for the personnel who will service the aircraft. This was also launched somewhere along with the pilots, at the same level. Plus, there is also the preparation of certain infrastructure. Because not all of our runways are ready for this," Galibarenko said.

At the same time, Galibarenko noted that there is no delay in the schedule, and the first aircraft for the Ukrainian Air Force are expected in the spring of 2024.

Tomorrow (February 14 - Ed.) there will be a meeting in the Ramstein format, and there will be a report from the F-16 coalition on how it is going. So I think that after tomorrow's meeting (February 14 - ed.), there may be some more detailed information, but right now everything is on track. And spring of 2024 is one of the realistic deadlines that we have mentioned

- Galibarenko said.

Addendum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reportedthat Ukraine is actively preparing the infrastructure to service F-16 fighter jets and hopes to receive them as soon as possible.

Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, reported that future F-16 fighters will certainly be a target for the occupiers. Therefore, serious preparations are underway to adapt the infrastructure for the aircraft.

In an interview with the Voice of America, a Ukrainian pilot with the call sign "Phantom" saidthat training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s is going on as planned. Ukrainian pilots are impressed with the planes.

It is already known that the Netherlands is planning to transfer 24 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
yurii-ihnatYurii Ihnat
voice-of-americaVoice of America
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising