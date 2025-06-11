The UK, Spain and the EU have reached a "historic agreement" on Gibraltar
The UK and the EU have reached an agreement on Gibraltar that will avoid burdensome border controls. The agreement supports Gibraltar's economy and protects UK sovereignty.
The agreement was reached at a meeting this Wednesday in Brussels, between the foreign ministers of Great Britain and Spain, David Lammy and José Manuel Albares, and Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.
The parties hope that the agreement will benefit everyone and bring legal certainty and peace of mind to people.
Great Britain and the EU have reached an agreement in the dispute over the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. The signing of the agreement in Brussels was attended by the foreign ministers of Great Britain and Spain, David Lammy and José Manuel Albares, as well as European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo.
As explained, the agreement approves practical solutions to avoid burdensome controls and lengthy delays at the border, which in the opposite case would cost "hundreds of millions annually." In this sense, the head of British diplomacy explained that the agreement supports the economy of Gibraltar and also protects British sovereignty:
All parties agreed on a point that clarifies that the final treaty does not affect British sovereignty over the territory.
Lammy emphasized that the agreement resolves "the last major Brexit issue"; in this sense, it is indicated that the control of the movement of goods and people between Spain and Gibraltar will be at a completely different level.
Also, according to the agreement, British military facilities in Gibraltar will have full operational autonomy. It should be noted that the territory's airport is managed by the British Ministry of Defense and contains a British Air Force base.
Separately, we note that the current agreement still needs ratification.
How the new agreement on Gibraltar was commented on in Spain and the EU
The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a "final political agreement" that establishes the basis for "fundamental aspects of the future Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding Gibraltar."
The new decision "benefits everyone and brings legal certainty and peace of mind to people and businesses in the region," said EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič in a press release.
Reference
Gibraltar is a small British overseas territory located on the southern edge of the Iberian Peninsula, in the area of the strait connecting the Mediterranean Sea with the Atlantic Ocean.
Almost 15,000 people, mostly Spaniards, cross the border every day to work in this British territory with a population of about 34,000.
Spain has traditionally claimed this territory for over 300 years. Gibraltar with its famous "Rock of Gibraltar" passed to Great Britain under the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713. The English fleet conquered this territory in 1704 during the War of the Spanish Succession.
Great Britain left the European Union in 2020, leaving relations between Gibraltar – a historically important British military base – and the European bloc unresolved.
At the end of 2020, Madrid and London reached a last-minute framework agreement to preserve the freedom of movement of people and goods across the border between Spain and Gibraltar.
Progress towards signing a final agreement has been slow.
