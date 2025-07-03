We will strengthen control: Kyiv is simultaneously terrorized by motorcyclists with loud exhausts along with "shaheds" - Tkachenko

Kyiv is simultaneously terrorized by motorcyclists with loud exhausts along with "Shaheds". The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) stated that during an air raid alarm, in addition to drones, Kyiv residents hear racers "flying", and this should be combated, UNN reports.

In Kyiv, the entire evening is a prolonged air raid alarm due to an attack by Russian UAVs. At the same time, the capital is again terrorized by the same racers on motorcycles and cars with loud exhausts. It is still hard for some to grasp that we live in a country at war. And that we need to respect those around us. - the post reads.

"This means we will fight with appropriate methods: strengthening control and accelerating the search for solutions to this problem at other levels," the official added.

