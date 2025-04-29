$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

Kyiv

 968 views

The Supreme Court of Ukraine upheld the verdict against former Deputy Minister Yuriy Hrymchak – 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The court's decision is final and not subject to appeal.

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

In Ukraine, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict against the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories, Yuriy Hrymchak, in the form of ten years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Special Anti-Corruption Chamber.

On April 29, 2025, the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court decided to leave unchanged the verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 23, 2022 and the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of December 19, 2023, by which the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories, Yuriy Hrymchak, was found guilty of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 190; Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the statement reads.

Details

According to these articles, Hrymchak was charged with fraud, complicity in a criminal offense, attempted criminal offense, and providing illegal benefits to an official.

The Supreme Court agreed with the arguments of the SAP prosecutor, rejected the cassation appeal of the defense and upheld the legality of the court decisions.

Thus, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property

- the verdict says.

It is also noted that the decision of the Supreme Court is final and not subject to appeal.

Addendum

The SAP reported that the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the prosecutor's request and changed the preventive measure for the former Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, accused of abuse of office, which caused serious consequences.

"... the court changed the preventive measure for the accused in the form of bail to detention with an alternative of posting 40 million UAH bail," the statement reads.

The High Anti-Corruption Court began consideration on the merits of the case against the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Klyuyev.

Politics Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Supreme Court of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Ukraine
