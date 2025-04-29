russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this summer, Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus, under the guise of military exercises. This is usually how its new attacks begin. The President emphasized that countries bordering Russia should be prepared for any events. Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the Three Seas Summit, reports UNN.

All of Europe, especially our region bordering Russia, must speak with one voice. We all want Europe and the United States to remain strong partners. We all want this war to end fairly – without any rewards for Putin, and especially – without a single piece of land. And we all need to keep pressure on Russia – everyone can contribute to help us achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible – even for 30 days. This is what can lay the foundation for real, effective diplomacy - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine still needs support, because Russia wants to prolong this war.

We also appreciate every investment in our defense industry and promise: what we are building now will protect not only us, but also those who invest. And look at Belarus – this summer, Russia is preparing something there, under the guise of military exercises. This is usually how its new attacks begin. But where this time? I do not know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid. But we all have to be ready. All our institutions are open to cooperation - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland announced the launch of new monitoring technologies on the Polish-Belarusian border. In particular, electronic barriers have been introduced on the rivers bordering Belarus.