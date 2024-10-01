ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The number of deportations from Germany to Russia is growing

Kyiv

Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.

Since 2024, several federal states in Germany have stepped up deportations of people to Russia, with the number of deportations this year affecting 32 Russian citizens. This is reported by the WDR and NDR studies, UNN reports .

Details

The German authorities are deporting people to Russia again - this year their number is growing again, although after the full-scale attack of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine, deportations to Russia from Germany were largely stopped.

Between January and August 2024, 32 Russian citizens were deported to their homeland . In 2023, there were only seven, according to investigations by WDR and NDR.

In addition to Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, and Saxony deported people to Russia this year.

According to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2021, before the start of the aggressive war, 280 deportations were carried out to Russia, mostly by charter flights, tagesschau notes.

Recall 

Russian media are spreading disinformation about the forced deportation of Ukrainians of military age from Poland to the front. This is part of the Kremlin's propaganda, which has no documentary evidence.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
federalne-ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-nimechchynaFederal Ministry of the Interior of Germany
bavariiaBavaria
hessenHesse
nyzhnia-saksoniiaLower Saxony
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

