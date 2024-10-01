Since 2024, several federal states in Germany have stepped up deportations of people to Russia, with the number of deportations this year affecting 32 Russian citizens. This is reported by the WDR and NDR studies, UNN reports .

The German authorities are deporting people to Russia again - this year their number is growing again, although after the full-scale attack of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine, deportations to Russia from Germany were largely stopped.

Between January and August 2024, 32 Russian citizens were deported to their homeland . In 2023, there were only seven, according to investigations by WDR and NDR.

In addition to Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, and Saxony deported people to Russia this year.

According to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2021, before the start of the aggressive war, 280 deportations were carried out to Russia, mostly by charter flights, tagesschau notes.

