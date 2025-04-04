Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany

The first “Unity Hub” center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be established in Berlin. The center will provide cultural
opportunities, language courses, and employment assistance.
Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.
Germany has created a working group to counter disinformation campaigns, especially those sponsored by Russia, aimed at
undermining democracy and sowing discord, with a focus on monitoring and exposing fake accounts and operations on social media.
Germany assures that Ukrainian men will not be deprived of refugee status in the country, despite Ukraine's decision to
temporarily suspend consular services for men aged 18-60 abroad.
Berlin plans to build 16 new centers for refugees with containerized housing for more than 6,000 people and expand the former
Tegel Airport center by 1,000 beds.
The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that more than a thousand members of Italian mafia groups live in Germany. Mafia
involvement is noted in the catering, food and automotive industries.
Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from international sports competitions,
including the Olympic Games.