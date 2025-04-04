Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 828 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 8648 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192866 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111772 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243267 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254645 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113666 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 192867 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245552 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298410 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9066 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33447 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60332 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46460 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116828 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany

News by theme

Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

The first “Unity Hub” center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be established in Berlin. The center will provide cultural opportunities, language courses, and employment assistance.

Society • January 16, 03:08 PM • 57097 views

The number of deportations from Germany to Russia is growing

Since the beginning of 2024, the number of deportations from Germany to Russia has increased to 32 people. This is a significant increase compared to the 7 deportations in 2023, although still less than the 280 deportations in 2021.

Politics • October 1, 04:30 PM • 21403 views

Germany creates unit to counter alleged Russian disinformation

Germany has created a working group to counter disinformation campaigns, especially those sponsored by Russia, aimed at undermining democracy and sowing discord, with a focus on monitoring and exposing fake accounts and operations on social media.

News of the World • June 18, 12:08 PM • 17364 views

Germany will not deprive men from Ukraine of refugee status

Germany assures that Ukrainian men will not be deprived of refugee status in the country, despite Ukraine's decision to temporarily suspend consular services for men aged 18-60 abroad.

Society • April 25, 07:25 AM • 27445 views

Berlin plans to create 16 new centers for refugees: what is known

Berlin plans to build 16 new centers for refugees with containerized housing for more than 6,000 people and expand the former Tegel Airport center by 1,000 beds.

Our people abroad • March 27, 01:22 PM • 42274 views

Germany counts more than a thousand Italian mafia in the country

The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that more than a thousand members of Italian mafia groups live in Germany. Mafia involvement is noted in the catering, food and automotive industries.

News of the World • January 30, 12:00 AM • 26140 views

Germany supports suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from the Olympics

Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and belarusian athletes from international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Sports • January 27, 10:13 AM • 103251 views