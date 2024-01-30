ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Germany counts more than a thousand Italian mafia in the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26110 views

The Federal Ministry of the Interior estimates that more than a thousand members of Italian mafia groups live in Germany. Mafia involvement is noted in the catering, food and automotive industries.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany estimates the number of members of the Italian mafia operating in the country at more than a thousand people. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 519 of them belong to the Calabrian Ndrangheta, 134 to the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, and 118 to the Neapolitan Camorra.

According to a survey conducted by the Federal Criminal Police Office in cooperation with the state criminal investigation services of the federal states, a total of 1,003 suspected members of Italian organized crime permanently residing in Germany were identified in 2022,

- the Federal Ministry of the Interior said in a response to a request from the Green Party in the Bundestag.

Compared to the previous year, the number of mafia members increased by 87. In addition to the suspected members of the Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra and Camorra, 33 suspected members of the Sicilian criminal organization Stidda and 37 suspected members of the Puglian organized crime group resided in Germany. A further 162 suspected members of Italian organized crime were not assigned to any of these groups.

They are particularly active in the catering, food trade, and automotive industries. The crimes are committed with the use of drugs, as well as through money laundering and tax fraud, the ministry said in a response.

Addendum

The proceeds of crime amounted to about €2.3 million, of which only about €683,000 were confiscated in 2022. The Ministry could not provide any information on the number of criminal proceedings against the mafia.

The fight against drug mafia in Ecuador: President Naboa announces increase in security taxes and shows designs for new prisons13.01.24, 03:30 • 33978 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
lenin-morenoLenín Moreno
bundestagBundestag
federal-criminal-police-office-germanyFederal Criminal Police Office (Germany)
federalne-ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-nimechchynaFederal Ministry of the Interior of Germany
der-spiegelDer Spiegel
germanyGermany
ecuadorEcuador

