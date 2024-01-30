Germany counts more than a thousand Italian mafia in the country

The Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany estimates the number of members of the Italian mafia operating in the country at more than a thousand people. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 519 of them belong to the Calabrian Ndrangheta, 134 to the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, and 118 to the Neapolitan Camorra.

According to a survey conducted by the Federal Criminal Police Office in cooperation with the state criminal investigation services of the federal states, a total of 1,003 suspected members of Italian organized crime permanently residing in Germany were identified in 2022, - the Federal Ministry of the Interior said in a response to a request from the Green Party in the Bundestag.

Compared to the previous year, the number of mafia members increased by 87. In addition to the suspected members of the Ndrangheta, Cosa Nostra and Camorra, 33 suspected members of the Sicilian criminal organization Stidda and 37 suspected members of the Puglian organized crime group resided in Germany. A further 162 suspected members of Italian organized crime were not assigned to any of these groups.

They are particularly active in the catering, food trade, and automotive industries. The crimes are committed with the use of drugs, as well as through money laundering and tax fraud, the ministry said in a response.

Addendum

The proceeds of crime amounted to about €2.3 million, of which only about €683,000 were confiscated in 2022. The Ministry could not provide any information on the number of criminal proceedings against the mafia.

