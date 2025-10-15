From 100 to 1000 per week: the number of young Ukrainians in Germany increased 10-fold after the permission to leave "up to 22 years old"

The number of Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Germany has significantly increased over the past month. Following the updated travel rules for citizens aged 18 to 22, German statistics have already recorded a record influx of young people from Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW and WELT.

Details

A representative of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior told Funke Mediengruppe that the number of Ukrainians aged 18 to 22 applying for asylum in Germany has increased - "from approximately 100 to 1000 per week."

Thus, the total number of Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in Germany has also increased.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in May 2025, 7961 people from Ukraine were distributed through the Free registration system, in August - 11,277, and in September - 18,755. Ukrainians receive a residence permit in accordance with § 24 of the Residence Act, which gives them immediate access to the market. - writes DW.

As of October 4, 2025, 1,293,672 people who left for Germany since February 2022 due to Russia's war in Ukraine are registered in the Central Register of Foreigners. The exact number of Ukrainian citizens who have already left Germany has not yet been provided by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. According to a spokesperson for the agency, as of the end of September, about 450,000 Ukrainian citizens "were no longer registered as residents" with German authorities.

Recall

From August 28, 2025, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad. This is stipulated by a new government decree.

Since the beginning, the State Border Guard Service reported that the permission for men under 22 to travel abroad from Ukraine did not affect the increase in passenger traffic at checkpoints.

President Zelensky assured that the permission for men aged 18-22 to travel will not affect defense capabilities.

As of September 12, it was known that almost 10,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 had left for Poland after the government decree of August 26.