Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11792 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Germany creates unit to counter alleged Russian disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 17364 views

Germany has created a working group to counter disinformation campaigns, especially those sponsored by Russia, aimed at undermining democracy and sowing discord, with a focus on monitoring and exposing fake accounts and operations on social media.

Germany creates unit to counter alleged Russian disinformation

Germany has set up a working group to counter disinformation campaigns conducted by countries, including Russia, which the government in Berlin says are designed to undermine democracy and sow discord, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

With the creation of the new unit, the ruling coalition of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
is reportedly taking the next step in implementing the conclusions of its first national security strategy, published last year, which singled out the Kremlin as the main threat to Germany's security.

The working group, created at the joint initiative of the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Justice, will start with 10 specialized analysts, and the number is planned to double to 20, who will be responsible for monitoring and analysis.

The main focus will reportedly be on identifying and exposing disinformation operations on social media, including those allegedly sponsored by the Kremlin. One example is the so-called "Doppelgaenger" campaign, which, according to the German government, resulted in more than a million posts on X out of tens of thousands of fake accounts in a few weeks.

German Interior Minister Nancy Feyser said that the security situation in Germany "remains tense" due to both "Russia's brutal aggressive war against Ukraine" and "the terrible escalation in the Middle East.

"The threat to our democracy from espionage, sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks has reached a new dimension," Faeser said on Tuesday, presenting the latest annual report of Germany's domestic intelligence service.

According to the report, in addition to the increase in the number of criminal offenses of both right-wing and left-wing extremism, there was also a sharp jump in anti-Semitic crimes.

"We must break the spiral in which escalation in the Middle East leads to even more vile hatred of Jews in our country," Fazer said.

Another goal of the new disinformation task force is to prevent and neutralize campaigns before they start. This tactic is known as "pre-exposure," the government said.

He also wants to make the operators of social media platforms such as X and Facebook more accountable and increase pressure - with sanctions if necessary - to ensure that fake accounts and disinformation campaigns are removed more quickly.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin's war is also directed against us," German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock said in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung published on Sunday.

"He wants to destroy the peaceful order in Europe, and with it as many liberal democracies as possible," she added. - "He also has extreme right-wing and extreme left-wing henchmen in our parliaments who are adopting his propaganda one-for-one.

The United States, together with Poland, is creating a group to help Ukraine resist the Kremlin's disinformation10.06.24, 15:58 • 21660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Federal Ministry of the Interior of Germany
Bloomberg L.P.
Europe
Germany
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
Berlin
Poland
