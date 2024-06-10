The United States, together with Poland, is creating a group to help Ukraine resist the Kremlin's disinformation

The United States on Monday announced that it would organize a group in the Polish capital to help neighboring Ukraine counter Russian disinformation, writes UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The U.S. Department of State's Global Engagement Center, which detects disinformation from those it considers hostile states, said in a statement that the U.S. and Poland have jointly created a Ukrainian Communications Group "to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression in the information space.

Polish officials are increasingly claiming that Poland is also the target of sabotage and other subversive measures by the Russian special services.

Poland is a member of NATO on the Eastern Front of the Alliance. It, as the newspaper notes, has become a hub for the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. It also became a place of refuge for a significant number of Ukrainians who fled the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, which began in February 2022.

The U.S. State Department said the new group would bring allies together to "coordinate messaging, facilitate accurate coverage of a full-scale Russian invasion, amplify the voices of Ukrainians, and expose Kremlin manipulation of information.

The statement claims that the Kremlin " repeatedly uses lies and manipulations to promote false pretexts for its unjustified invasion, confuse its military goals and try to destroy global solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

