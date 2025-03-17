Ukrainian drone that can hit 3,000 km has passed testing - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian long-range drone, capable of hitting 3,000 km, has passed testing. A report on the use of Ukrainian missiles – "Long Neptune" was also heard.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a Ukrainian long-range drone capable of hitting at 3,000 km has passed testing. The President also heard a report on the use of Ukrainian missiles – "Long Neptune". He said this in his evening address, reports UNN.
Today I held a meeting of the Staff. There were several questions, but the most important one was drones. All types of drones that are needed. There is good news regarding long-range drones. Our drone with a range of 3,000 kilometers has passed testing. I am grateful to the developers and manufacturers. We are developing a line of long-range weapons that will help guarantee the security of our state. Today, there were also reports on the use of Ukrainian missiles – "Long Neptune". We can say that we are satisfied with the results of the strikes
He emphasized that it is necessary to produce more missiles and drones, and Ukraine will discuss this with partners this week.
Ukrainian defense production resources, together with partners' investments – primarily in Europe – are a reliable foundation for a new security architecture that will inevitably be created on our continent. There is no alternative to this. Security is needed, and it is only a matter of time – when everyone on the continent understands that the old security architecture will no longer work
Reminder
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" had passed testing and successful combat use, its range being one thousand kilometers.