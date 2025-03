The terrorist country spreads fakes about mobilization in Ukraine, claiming discrimination against certain social groups. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and information security SPRAVDI, reports UNN.

Details

russian propaganda Telegram channels spread disinformation that the" Kiev regime "uses national minorities as" cannon fodder " during mobilization. They claim that any resistance to this mobilization is brutally suppressed by the military enlistment offices.

In fact, the russian federation is trying to disrupt the mobilization campaign that is currently underway in Ukraine. In its arsenal, propaganda uses fake news about alleged discrimination against certain social groups by Kiev.

It should be noted that the involvement of citizens in the performance of military duty occurs evenly, without taking into account the regional, national, religious or any other affiliation of a person.

By spreading such fakes, the enemy is trying to incite a sense of injustice in Ukrainian society and provoke internal hostility.

russia spreads "news" about the arrival of NATO troops in Ukraine