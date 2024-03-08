$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19461 views

russia spreads "news" about the arrival of NATO troops in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30972 views

russian media outlets spread fake information about the arrival of two NATO regiments in Ukraine, based on statements by French President Macron. However, NATO and member state officials deny such intentions, and Ukraine has not requested military assistance.

russia spreads "news" about the arrival of NATO troops in Ukraine

News about the arrival of 2 NATO regiments in Ukraine is spreading in russia. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

russian media are reportedly spreading fake information about the arrival of two NATO regiments in Ukraine.

Propaganda sources use French President Macron's bellicose statements as a basis for claiming that the bloc is ready to send troops.

However, the truth turned out to be different: Macron only expressed ideas and opinions that were not confirmed by a final decision.

NATO officials and member states have already denied such intentions.

In addition, the Ukrainian government also did not ask its partners for military assistance.

Yes, foreign nationals provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of active resistance, but only as volunteers - as fighters (Foreign Legion) or instructors (Trident Defense Initiative). However, it is important to note that they are not representatives of the Alliance on the territory of Ukraine.

Add

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry denied the russian fake about the deaths of 60 "French mercenaries" in Kharkiv on January 16, 2024.

Russian Federation spreads fake news that allegedly Ukrainian soldiers shot Russians who tried to surrender29.02.24, 13:22 • 24581 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Kharkiv
