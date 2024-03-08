russia spreads "news" about the arrival of NATO troops in Ukraine

News about the arrival of 2 NATO regiments in Ukraine is spreading in russia. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

russian media are reportedly spreading fake information about the arrival of two NATO regiments in Ukraine.

Propaganda sources use French President Macron's bellicose statements as a basis for claiming that the bloc is ready to send troops.

However, the truth turned out to be different: Macron only expressed ideas and opinions that were not confirmed by a final decision.

NATO officials and member states have already denied such intentions.

In addition, the Ukrainian government also did not ask its partners for military assistance.

Yes, foreign nationals provide assistance to Ukraine in the form of active resistance, but only as volunteers - as fighters (Foreign Legion) or instructors (Trident Defense Initiative). However, it is important to note that they are not representatives of the Alliance on the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry denied the russian fake about the deaths of 60 "French mercenaries" in Kharkiv on January 16, 2024.

