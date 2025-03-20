"Unsurpassed negotiator": Kellogg praised Trump after his conversation with Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Keith Kellogg called the conversation between Trump and Zelensky wonderful. According to the US special envoy to Ukraine, the head of the White House is negotiating with both sides for a ceasefire and a peace agreement.
US President Donald Trump is a wonderful negotiator. This was stated by US Special Envoy to Ukraine General Keith Kellogg, commenting for Fox News on the results of the phone conversation between the head of the White House and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.
Details
The diplomat, in particular, called the conversation between Trump and Zelensky "simply wonderful".
We are on day 58 (of Trump's presidency - ed.), and President Trump is already talking to Putin, to Zelensky. This is the time when you are actually negotiating with both sides until we reach a full ceasefire, which leads you to a peace treaty
He reiterated his leader's words that if Trump were president, Russia's war against Ukraine would not have started.
"And he is putting in a lot, a lot of effort to do that. And today was another example. The teams are working extremely well," Kellogg concluded.
Let us remind you
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump "was positive, very meaningful and frank." According to him, they talked, in particular, about the first step towards a ceasefire, the situation on the battlefield and the consequences of Russian strikes.
Earlier, Trump said he had completed a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, it lasted an hour and was "very good".
