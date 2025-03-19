Ukraine does not plan to participate in the US-Russia negotiations on Sunday – Podolyak
Kyiv • UNN
The planned negotiations between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia will be bilateral. Ukraine does not plan to participate.
Ukraine does not plan to participate in the negotiations between the USA and Russia on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. This was stated by the advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podolyak, to The Guardian, reports UNN.
Podolyak stated that the negotiations planned for Sunday in Saudi Arabia are expected to be bilateral between the USA and Russia, and said that there are no plans for Ukraine to participate, although he admitted that it would be necessary to wait for the results of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky later to know when further negotiations with Ukraine's participation will take place.
The President wants to fully understand the content of this call from Trump. The main thing is to understand how Trump sees the results of his call with Putin, and to draw conclusions from this
Podolyak also commented on the discussion between Trump and Zelensky in the White House on February 28.
It was quite an emotional conversation in the Oval Office, and it showed that contradictions had accumulated. Then these contradictions were put on the negotiating table in Saudi Arabia, and very quickly official and unofficial communications were made. The administrations created negotiating teams, and we quickly moved on to discussing specific issues around these contradictions and found a synchronous position
Regarding the Kremlin's statement that Putin said that the West should stop any military support and intelligence sharing with Ukraine before an agreement on a ceasefire is reached, he said: "Of course, this is a very strange demand. He says: "We want you to be disarmed, and then we can continue to fight." That's how it sounds...He wants Ukraine to give up its army, its security guarantees, its right to be in alliances, its various territories. This is what he has been fighting for for three years, and he could not do it in military uniform… And now this is what he wants from the negotiation process".
Addition
The USA and Russia will hold negotiations on the details of the ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.
On March 18, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed that the movement towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical negotiations will also be held to implement a naval truce in the Black Sea. As the White House noted, "these negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East."