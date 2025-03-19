Trump says he has completed a "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced the completion of an hour-long conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation was called "very good".
US President Donald Trump stated that he had finished a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which lasted an hour and was "very good", reports UNN.
Just finished a very good telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. It lasted approximately one hour. A significant part of the conversation was based on yesterday's conversation with President Putin in order to coordinate the requests and needs of Russia and Ukraine. We are on the right track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to give an accurate description of the issues discussed. This statement will be published in the near future.
Reminder
Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump was in the White House and was holding a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.