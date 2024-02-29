Russian Federation spreads fake news that allegedly Ukrainian soldiers shot Russians who tried to surrender

Russian Telegram channels are spreading a fake video in which Ukrainian defenders allegedly shot enemy militants who tried to surrender. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports .

Details

A video distributed by Russian Telegram channels shows that soldiers of the 3rd Separate Mechanized Brigade allegedly shot Russians in a trench who wanted to surrender.

The video is obviously staged. The unnatural Ukrainian of the "fighters" and the fact that the "murdered" man suddenly started to move, - the statement said.

It is noted that with such videos, propagandists continue to incite hatred and call on the Russian military to kill every Ukrainian, even unarmed ones, without hesitation.

Recall

On February 18, the Russian military seized part of a large stronghold during an offensive on the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region, and shot Ukrainian prisoners of war.