US airstrike on Saada: 24 killed, 23 wounded, death toll rising
In Saada province, a US airstrike has resulted in numerous casualties. At least 24 dead and 23 wounded in territory controlled by the Houthis.
US forces launched an airstrike in the northern province of Saada, resulting in casualties and injuries. This is reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.
Details
According to the latest data, at least 24 more people have died and 23 people have been injured. The attack took place in territory controlled by Houthi formations, who are fighting in the country.
The situation in Yemen remains tense, as the conflict between the Houthis and the international coalition has been going on for several years.
The number of victims is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.
Reminder
The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radar and missile launch sites. Yemen's Houthis have said that the US strikes will not go unanswered, stepping up their support for the Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, stressing the country's right to self-defense.
