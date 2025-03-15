US Launches Strong Strike Against Houthis in Yemen: What's Known
Kyiv • UNN
The US has launched a military operation against the Houthis in Yemen in response to their attacks in the Red Sea. The shelling is aimed at radars and missile launch sites.
The US has struck Houthi militants in Yemen. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.
Details
The United States has launched a military operation against the positions of the Yemeni Houthis, launching a series of air and sea strikes against strategic targets of the group. This was in response to numerous Houthi attacks on international shipping routes in the Red Sea, which threatened global trade.
According to the US military, the shelling targeted radars, air defenses and facilities from which militants launched drones and missiles at civilian and military vessels. Washington emphasizes that these actions are aimed at restoring the security of sea routes and preventing further attacks on commercial and military ships.
Analysts note that this operation is the largest US military action in the region in the past year. It may also be a signal to Iran, which supports the Houthis.
US officials stress that the attack is part of a broader strategy to restore stability in the region and protect international trade routes.
Recall
Donald Trump announced the start of decisive US military action against the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of attacking ships and undermining world trade. He called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.
Trump ordered powerful strikes against the Houthis in Yemen15.03.25, 20:53 • 64310 views