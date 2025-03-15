Trump ordered powerful strikes against the Houthis in Yemen
Donald Trump announced the start of decisive US military actions against the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of attacking ships and undermining world trade. He called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis.
US President Donald Trump has stated that he has ordered the American armed forces to begin decisive and powerful military actions against Houthi terrorists in Yemen, reports UNN.
Today I ordered the US armed forces to begin decisive and powerful military actions against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have unleashed an ongoing campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones
According to Trump, "Joe Biden's response has been pathetically weak, so the unbridled Houthis have simply continued. It has been more than a year since a US-flagged merchant ship safely passed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden. The last American warship to pass through the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times. Iranian-funded Houthi thugs have fired missiles at American aircraft and targeted our troops and allies. These relentless attacks have cost the US and the world economy many BILLIONS of dollars, while endangering the lives of innocent people."
... We will use overwhelming deadly force until we achieve our goal. The Houthis have blocked shipping on one of the world's most important waterways, halting vast swathes of global trade and attacking the basic principle of freedom of navigation on which international trade and commerce depend. Our brave fighters are right now carrying out air strikes on terrorist bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets and restore freedom of navigation. No terrorist forces will prevent American merchant and naval vessels from freely sailing the world's waterways
The US President also addressed the "Houthi terrorists" and Iran.
To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON'T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN ON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU'VE EVER SEEN! To Iran: Support for Houthi terrorists must stop IMMEDIATELY! DO NOT threaten the American people, its president, who received one of the largest mandates in presidential history, or the world's shipping lanes. If you do, BE CAREFUL, because America will hold you fully accountable, and we will not be kind about it!
