Kyiv and central regions are under threat: enemy UAVs are attacking
Kyiv • UNN
The movement of enemy drones has been recorded in the direction of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions. Air defense forces are ready, residents are urged to take shelter.
Enemy drones are moving in the direction of Kyiv and central regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, the movement of UAVs was recorded immediately in several directions.
In particular, one of the drones was spotted in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading towards Vinnytsia region. Another UAV is moving in the north-eastern direction of Vinnytsia region towards Zhytomyr region. Enemy drone activity was also recorded in the center of Kyiv region, heading towards Kyiv.
In addition, another enemy aircraft was spotted in the south-east of Zhytomyr region, which is moving to Kyiv region.
Air defense forces are on alert. Residents of the central regions, in particular Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, are advised not to ignore air raid alerts and stay in shelters.
