Enemy UAVs spotted over several regions of Ukraine - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
The military is recording active movement of enemy drones over Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and other regions. Residents are urged not to ignore the alarm.
Enemy UAVs are maneuvering over several regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian soldiers are recording active movement of enemy drones in various regions of the country.
According to updated information from the Air Force, drones have been recorded over Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region and Kirovohrad region.
In particular, unmanned aerial vehicles are moving in the direction of Kyiv region, crossing the airspace in the west and north of Sumy region, changing course towards Chernihiv region and the central regions of the country. Their movement is also recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.
Residents of these regions are urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to stay in shelters.
