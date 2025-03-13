Drone attack on Russia: which regions were hit by UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
In the Voronezh region of Russia, air defense shot down several drones, two infrastructure facilities were damaged. In the Rostov region, a fire broke out on the territory of a commercial facility due to a UAV crash.
Russian media report drone attacks and fires at industrial facilities. This is reported by UNN.
Thus, in the south of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, "several UAVs were detected and destroyed" by on-duty air defense forces and electronic warfare equipment.
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Two infrastructure facilities were damaged by several UAVs. Operational services are on the scene. The threat of a UAV attack in the region remains
Meanwhile, in the Rostov region, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, an attack by five UAVs was repelled. At the same time, due to the fall of one of them in the Kalininsky khutor of the Sholokhovsky district, a fire broke out on the territory of a commercial facility.
On-duty fire crews went to the scene to extinguish the landscape fire
They added that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties among the facility's personnel.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the technological Headquarters. In particular, an analysis was made of the recent use of long-range drones, an increase in the ability of weapons to overcome electronic warfare and air defense systems, as well as an increase in production and investment were discussed.
