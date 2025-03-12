Ukrainian drones attacked Russia: British intelligence analyzed the largest strike
Ukraine has carried out the largest drone attack on Russia, hitting several regions, including Moscow. This led to infrastructure disruptions and the suspension of communications.
British intelligence has analyzed one of the largest drone attacks in the history of the conflict, carried out by Ukraine on Russian territory on the night of March 10-11, 2025. The strikes, targeting several Russian regions, including Moscow, led to significant disruptions in infrastructure, including the suspension of air and rail services. This is stated in a post by the British Minister of Defense in X, writes UNN.
According to the latest update from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on the situation in Ukraine - March 12, 2025:
On the night of March 10-11, Ukraine conducted the largest strikes with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) on Russia in the entire conflict. The strikes targeted several Russian regions, including Moscow and nearby settlements, with the Russian Ministry of Defense stating that "337 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed, including 91 over the Moscow region."
"Fires have been reported in Moscow, as well as the temporary suspension of all four Moscow airports and the suspension of rail services between Moscow and Domodedovo," the statement said.
Also, according to reports, the Ukrainian strikes are the latest in a series of increasing regularity of Ukrainian aviation strikes deep inside Russian territory, highlighting the challenge facing Russia in protecting its infrastructure and strategic facilities, balanced with protecting its operations on the front line.
As noted, Putin and the senior Russian leadership almost certainly believe that Ukraine's ability to both attack and cause disorganization within Moscow is a significant embarrassment. It also undermines the Russian leadership's narrative of the conflict as a local operation rather than a war.
"Russian state media covered these strikes minimally, likely reflecting the Russian leadership's concern about any potential negative public reaction," the ministry said.
Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that on the night of March 11, the largest drone raid in history took place on Moscow and the Moscow region.
According to Kovalenko, Russia is forced to strengthen the defense of Moscow, leaving other strategic facilities vulnerable.